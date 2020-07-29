Letter: Teach "moderate" America a lesson, turn it over to leftist Democrats

I do not believe that most Americans are far leftists, but too many are remaining silent and tolerant of far leftist Democrats who are wreaking havoc on America. Whether it is de-funding police departments, increased violent crimes in cities across America, destruction of our history, economy ruining Climate Change proposals, Medicare for all, trillions proposed for reparations for blacks, firearms confiscation, an atmosphere of anger and and hate, destruction of established social morays, silencing of opposing view points through intimidation and shaming, etc. etc. I say turn it all over to these leftist extremist Democrats and teach "moderate' Americans a deserved lesson for their passivity and tolerance of it all. Elect Biden who will be a puppet of the left. Whether America could recover from it all is doubtful, but so what! America is lost to the left anyway because of universities churning out indoctrinated Progressive activists, the national and local news media being dominated by Progressives, many federal court judges being liberal activists disregarding the constitution, etc.
Charles Tach
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
