Re: the March 22 letter "Teach, don't indoctrinate."

I agree with the writer on only one opinion, the Republican Party is not responsible for the "dying" of public education. Many citizens are responsible for the squashing of the system.

Other opinions generated by the writer, no consensus. First, teacher unions advocate for the rights of teachers--right of greater pay, the right of smaller class sizes, the right to honest curriculum, the right to provide an honest education, not indoctrination. Second, school boards function as management, as do principals and others in management. Third, the Red for Education was a movement to draw attention to some of needs of public education. One, I particularly support is greater salary compensation. It seems the more that you make, the more you are respected.

The very conservative writer needs to be caught up on education lingo: math is taught, not arithmetic.

As for vouchers: many parents believe that the grass is greener on the other side. They believe they understand education because they, themselves, went to public schools.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

