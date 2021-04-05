 Skip to main content
Letter: Teachers
Letter: Teachers

The massive infrastructure bill was announced today with Biden promising many union jobs. If those unions act like the Teachers unions, we are in huge trouble. These unions have held their teachers out while Catholic and Charter school teachers have taught through the pandemic. For me, the Teachers Unions and those who support them are guilty of dereliction of duty. For years, I supported teachers and their demands for more pay, but no more. Those teachers have abandoned the children they claim to care about for selfless personal greed. And worse, our current batch of teachers and their administrators are doing a very poor job of educating their students as evidenced by overall test scores. We must start culling out administrators and teachers if they cannot effectively teach our children to read and write. Anything less than a vast improvement in test scores is unacceptable. No excuses, stay focused on the goal.

Pudge Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

