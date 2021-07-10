Letter: Teaching, not propaganda

From “The Light of Days”, a book by Judy Batalion about Jewish female resistance fighters in Europe during WW II, referring to a recent Polish law—“...the government had just passed a law making it illegal to blame Poland for any crimes committed in the Holocaust....It is deeply troubling to make laws about what historical narratives are allowed to be told—it shows a rulership interested in propaganda, not truth.” This quote seems eerily relevant to the law passed in AZ and elsewhere by Republicans to prevent “Critical Race Theory” from being taught in our schools. They would like to prevent honest and clear teaching and discussion about the racism that permeated our society for 400 years. History shows that ignoring past and present injustices allows them to persist. For “a more perfect union” we have to teach and discuss what our society got wrong, and fix it going forward.
Norman Epstein
Midtown
