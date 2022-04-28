Letter: Team Kneeling

An newscaster recently observed that one of the problems with the high school coach's midfield prayers was that other players, including non believers, will feel that pressure to kneel. That pressure is never more real than in high school, and it can present real problems. One guy taking a humble knee at the fifty-yard line to trumpet his piety, that's not much of a problem. But when the team starts huddling for Christ, as a team, that's religion, and it carries the same divisive potential shared by all Western religions.