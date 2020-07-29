Letter: "Tear Down That Wall"

In the words of President Reagan that will never be spoken by any future president concerning the Trump wall.-Since Trump has given the 1`.3 trillion dollar contract, that we the taxpayers-- are paying for, to the very company that built the wall in Texas. That portion of the wall has lasted two years before it crumbled down. Way to go Trump! I'm sure we have plenty more money where that came from ..If I"m not wrong you made your fortune on debt. Why I can remember you saying before you ran for President you hadn't paid taxes for 17 YEARS.
KAY VAN HOUTEN
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
