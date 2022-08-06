 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Technically now in a Recession under Biden

  • Comments

The Bureau of Economic Analysis revealed that the Gross Domestic Product contracted by .09% in the 2nd quarter. This follows a 1.6% negative GDP growth report for the 1st quarter, and technically meets the definition of a Recession. The Consumer Confidence Index is at a 1.5 year low. New homes sales are down, which will have a trickle effect on other sectors of the economy. The Federal Reserve just raised interest rates by another .75 basis points, making borrowing more expensive. Jobs growth has been robust, but many of the jobs have been in the low paying hospitality sector. Inflation is at a 40 year high. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chairman Powell and Treasury Secretary Yellen have said they do not believe we are in a Recession. These same folks said last year that inflation was "transitory." Senator Manchin has now caved to Democrat activists' threats and intimidation by announcing support for a mini-Build Back Better package, containing new taxes on corporations. How brilliant during a Recession!

People are also reading…

Michael Wayne

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: Another Example

If anyone needed another example that demonstrates the Republican party is not interested in making things better for the average American, it…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News