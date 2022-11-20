Letter: Technology exceptions

Technology has been causing many improvements in quality, reliability and speed in transportation, communication, manufacturing and other areas, but there are exceptions. In the late 19th century, Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes would mail a letter in London in the morning and it would be delivered to the recipient in the early afternoon. This was the case in New York City up to the 1930s. Prior to the year 2000, the final election results would be available by about 10PM Tuesday evening. If there was a close race, 9AM, or so, Wednesday morning. The Ford Model T was always painted black and is was so straightforward and simple its owners could usually make most of the repairs themselves. Now when you have a fender-bender the vehicle is normally in the shop for two to three weeks and you have to worry about insurance, rental cars, police reports and parts' availability.