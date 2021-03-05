 Skip to main content
Letter: ted cruz-texans did you finally figure him out
Texans-you gotta love your U.S. Senator. I was waiting for him to say he went to Cancun to bring back warmer weather to help his state out. Instead he goes even lower and blames it on his daughter .Yes ultimately it was her fault. The fact that he couldn't comprehend how bad the optics on his trip would be shows you how far from reality he is living. His only concern is what he needs to do to run in 2024. Your well being and the state of Texas is not in his reality .Don't forget this week when the time comes. And lets not forget to include your governor Greg Abbott. He actually blamed renewables with a straight face. he must have forgot that are wind farms in the north sea-the North Sea!-that operate in the winter . He and the utilities were warned repeatedly of this possibility but it would have required money to be spent. That was probably a much cheaper alternative.

steven Gorenstein

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

