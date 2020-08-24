 Skip to main content
Letter: TeleTracking Technologies
Letter: TeleTracking Technologies

Unobstructed communication, desirable at all times, is crucial during the coronavirus pandemic. Alex Azar, health and human services secretary, abruptly changed the existing method of reporting results to the Center of Disease Control and instead directed them sent to TeleTracking Technologies. When asked about its contract, the technology company’s lawyer refused to respond, citing a nondisclosure agreement about sharing collection and data sharing. The refusal brought concerns about the type and range of information shared about the coronavirus. This questionable change continues to erode trust in the Trump administration’s dealing with the corona virus. Minimally, the administration should follow both methods of reporting, a practice that could serve as a “check and balance” for clear, exact reporting. Surely, American people and the world deserve complete, accurate information about coronavirus detection, hospitalizations, deaths, and trends that result.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

