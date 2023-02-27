Television is not what it used to be broadcasting repeat after repeat,plus reality programing. Cable is doing the same. The movement is to streaming, where bid media controls what you watch at a lower cost to them through the use of wifi. It gives the viewer fewer choices at a greater cost. This decision leaves the local broadcast stations less revenue, less people are viewing means less ad revenue, harking the demise of local broadcast stations. The advent of streaming and using an IPTV service brings another problem to the local station. When you can watch stations around the world watching the bbc or sports from europe or australia, also limits the revenue to the local stations. The Fcc must step in and regulate the problem before the demise of local television. We have to have our senators to look into a way to fix this problem as soon as possible.