Letter: Tell Our Senators to Vote for Climate

On July 28, the Star reported a Senate breakthrough to address inflation, healthcare, energy, and climate. The Inflation Reduction Act is completely paid for ensuring that the largest corporations and the wealthiest pay their fair share and will reduce the deficit by $300 billion.

The bill helps combat climate change by speeding up the decarbonization of our economy. Independent analysis estimates reductions of 31-44 percent by 2030 — very close to the 50% that we need. Transitioning from fossil fuels will ensure true energy independence, make gasoline price shocks a thing of the past, and help turn Arizona into a clean-energy powerhouse.

Every Democratic vote is needed on this bill. Contact Senators Sinema and Kelly and ask for their support now. A quick phone call will let you leave a message. It's fast, simple, and the best thing you can do for the climate. Sinema (202) 224-4521 and Kelly (202) 224-2235.

Edward Beshore

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

