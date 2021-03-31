 Skip to main content
Letter: Tell us how we are unified
Letter: Tell us how we are unified

I hear politicians state they want unity or at the very least they accuse their opponents of wanting division. From now on, before a politician speaks of unity or disunity they need remind us of something that does unite us. We all want to reduce the hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid. We also want our economy to do well. We are united in those goals. We disagree on the balancing of those priorities. We all want to move on after the attempted coup on January 6th. We disagree on what is the most responsible way to do that.

Politicians of both parties need to remind us of what unites us and they need to do it all the time. I mean all the time, like before every speech and before every hearing. The volume of unity needs to match the volume of division.

Jonpaul Barrabee

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

