Letter: Tell us the hard truth

Trump knew full well that a highly contagious, incurable, and sometimes fatal disease was at America’s shores but chose to minimize it for the American people. Because of his incompetence, the disease ravaged this country much worse than others, and has killed 190,00 -so far. With Covid-19 as well as the climate crisis, Trump and the current crop of Republicans have become masters of gaslighting – telling Americans that bad news is all in their heads. But facts are real and not to be wished away, and business as usual is a recipe for disaster. We need leaders who are not afraid of science and not afraid to tell the American people hard truths.
Mitch Bunting
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
