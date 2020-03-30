Letter: Tell us the real truth
Please tell us why the news puts everything our President says in the paper, radio, and TV even though he is wrong. He now thinks he is a medical expert. After you are board reading or listening to him than maybe the Experts are allowed to tell us the real situation. Don’t forget, 49% of the people think he is God and believe every thing he says even when he does not know what he is talking about. He is going to kill us all with his Hoax, no worst than the flu, virus is slowing down, be over by Easter. It is obvious he knows nothing about what he is talking about yet the media keeps broadcasting his rhetoric. Just broadcast what the Experts are saying, then maybe the country will survive this virus.

Jose Salgado

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

