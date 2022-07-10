Letter: Telling the truth

I watch and play sports (tennis). It seems odd that someone would cheat at sports because even if you win it does not count. But I have noticed over the years that some people make bad line calls in tennis. When they are confronted, they do not believe they made a bad call. Likewise, if people believe they are right, then they don't think they are cheating. Even when there is an objective measure of the incident, like the "Mac Cam", the cheaters will say that the camera is incorrect. Discussion will not resolve these disagreements. Facts will not resolve these differences. Belief will change only when the believer questions his or her beliefs. We all need to question our beliefs.