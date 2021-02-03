 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Temper the Media
View Comments

Letter: Temper the Media

  • Comments

﻿President Biden’s inaugural speech calling for unity was inspiring and necessary. I wish him Godspeed in toning down the rhetoric and suggest he start by engaging the media. A few examples: On CNN, Don Lemon called Trump supporters "mental" insisting they have "cognitive dissonance" saying “they like the racism and the misogyny;” like drug addicts. After the Jan. 6, demonstration Lemon lumped all 74 million Trump voters with the "Klan" and "Nazis." Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill, tweeted "If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called Trump voters "un-American" and "selfish." Hostin shamed the 74 million voters that voted for Trump. MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude said Trump supporters are culpable for the devastation caused by coronavirus. MSNBC host Chris Hayes declared that "the entire Republican Party" has "basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it" by opposing lockdown restrictions.

Jerry Knoski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News