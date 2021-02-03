Letter: Temper the Media

President Biden’s inaugural speech calling for unity was inspiring and necessary. I wish him Godspeed in toning down the rhetoric and suggest he start by engaging the media. A few examples: On CNN, Don Lemon called Trump supporters "mental" insisting they have "cognitive dissonance" saying “they like the racism and the misogyny;” like drug addicts. After the Jan. 6, demonstration Lemon lumped all 74 million Trump voters with the "Klan" and "Nazis." Atlantic staff writer Jemele Hill, tweeted "If you vote for Donald Trump, you are a racist." "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin called Trump voters "un-American" and "selfish." Hostin shamed the 74 million voters that voted for Trump. MSNBC contributor Eddie Glaude said Trump supporters are culpable for the devastation caused by coronavirus. MSNBC host Chris Hayes declared that "the entire Republican Party" has "basically taken the side of the virus and are actively trying to spread it" by opposing lockdown restrictions.
Jerry Knoski
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.