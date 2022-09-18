Letter: tempest in a tea party

Republican's uproar over the FBI "raid" at Mar-A-Lago lacks any foundation. Citing their concern that the action is unprecedented, while ignoring the fact that Trump's mendacity is also unprecedented, is disingenuous.

Trump's lawyer submitted a document falsely declaring there were no records being held at Mar-A-Lago. After uncovering deception, the department of Justice rightfully obtained a warrant for the FBI to search the premises where, unsurprisingly, multiple boxes of documents were found.

If anyone deserves outrage, it is Trump and his followers. Trump lied about not having broken the law, and with that false proclamation he inflamed his followers thereby endangering the lives of FBI agents who were just doing their jobs. Despite awareness of Trump's history of document mishandling and calumny, Republican scoundrels supported his bogus controversy that absolved Trump and disparaged the FBI. Their pandering to his lawless behavior is irresponsible, unpatriotic, and immoral.