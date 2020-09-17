Letter: Temptation, Then and Now

We read in the New Testament that Christ was crucified and rose again. We also read that he was tempted, by none other than the devil. The embodiment of evil offered Christ power, more power than he could imagine. Christ turned him down.
Today we have an evil man as president- someone who embodies greed, pride, deceit, lechery, vindictiveness- someone who seems to have no sense of right and wrong, who sees anything or anyone who supports him as good, and anything or anyone who thwarts him as bad, but he has offered evangelical Christians power, so much power. And the evangelicals are going for it this time.
Marian Weaver
Sierra Vista
