Letter: “Tensions persist over Columbus Day” 10.11.21 pA9
Letter: "Tensions persist over Columbus Day" 10.11.21 pA9

Re: the Oct. 11 article "Tensions persist over Columbus Day."

I believe it’s time to stop observing Columbus Day for the following reasons:

1. Columbus did not ‘discover’ America, he bumped into it on his way to ‘discover’ the West Indies. And tragically, as the article points out, the torrent of explorers who came to America after Columbus brought violence, disease and suffering to the indigenous people already living here.

2. Since the early 1990s, many communities across the country are pairing the holiday with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

3. I grew up in the southwest and saw what happened to the Indigenous People whose land and way of life were taken away from them. Living on government ‘Reservations’ many struggled with alcoholism and diseases brought on by a change in their living conditions and foods.

4. As Jackson Meredith rightly concludes in the last paragraph, “It’s patently absurd to honor Indigenous people and the man who tortured and murdered their ancestors.”

And according to my Ancestry DNA

results I have Italian ancestry, and I don’t feel

disrespected.

Karen Papagapitos

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

