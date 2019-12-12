Sigh. Yet another call for term limits.
One. We already have term limits. They are called elections. If an official is doing a bad job a population that is actually paying attention will vote them out.
Two. Term limits are a simplistic idea to a complex problem. That problem mainly being that the population is neither paying attention nor participating. In the last presidential election Did Not Vote won by a landslide.
Three. Term limits as a fix abdicates personal responsibility. This nation does not have a politician problem, it has a voter problem, and any fix that ignores that fact will fail.
I will end with this thought: Both Obama and Trump were direct results of term limits, so no matter which side you are on arguably the worst president in history came to power thanks to term limits.
Still think term limits are the solution?
David Reynolds
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.