Letter: Terminating a pregnancy

Re: the Oct. 3 article “DC event targets Supreme Court”
Throughout the animal kingdom, of which humans are a part, it is not uncommon for the gestation of fetuses to periodically be terminated (aborted) by nature (God?). This is part of a normal cycle of events within nature. It can happen at any point in the development of a fetus – from the moment the sperm penetrates the egg to the point of a gestation-completed birth. To suggest that a governing body has the right to take control of a woman’s body as soon as a sperm penetrates an egg is ludicrous. Whether or not to allow a pregnancy to continue is a decision for the woman to make (most often, along with the father), and should not be interfered with by the State. I presume the decision a woman has to make is difficult enough. She should not have to endure the intrusion of social and political groups.
Donald Gerlach
Northwest side
