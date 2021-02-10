Letter: Terrible Timing

TERRIBLE TIMING
As a registered independent and retired FBI agent (24 years) I am
compelled to express my disgust with the comments made by the the current
resident of the White House on the murder of two FBI agents and the wounding
of three others who were in the service of protecting not only the citizens
of this country but were working to protect the most vulnerable of our
society...abused children
His lackluster effort to offer condolences were nullified when he added
"Every single day...by and large, the vast majority of these men and women
are decent, honorable people who put their lives on the line.
What a terrible thing to say at this time when families are suffering so
deeply and the FBI family is in mourning.
I guess “all lives do not matter”. Terrible timing."
THOMAS MCGORRAY
Northwest side
