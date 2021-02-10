 Skip to main content
Letter: Terrible Timing
Letter: Terrible Timing

As a registered independent and retired FBI agent (24 years) I am

compelled to express my disgust with the comments made by the the current

resident of the White House on the murder of two FBI agents and the wounding

of three others who were in the service of protecting not only the citizens

of this country but were working to protect the most vulnerable of our

society...abused children

His lackluster effort to offer condolences were nullified when he added

"Every single day...by and large, the vast majority of these men and women

are decent, honorable people who put their lives on the line.

What a terrible thing to say at this time when families are suffering so

deeply and the FBI family is in mourning.

I guess “all lives do not matter”. Terrible timing."

THOMAS MCGORRAY

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

