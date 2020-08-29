 Skip to main content
Letter: Terrific convention speech by First Lady Melania Trump
The second night of the Republican convention ended on a beautiful note, literally, with First Lady Melania Trump's terrific speech from the White House Rose Garden. She was so beautiful, so elegant, so sweet and so intelligent. She passionately spoke of opioid addiction, of children's suffering around the world, praised those in the medical field treating Covid19, and those who have suffered from the virus. She spoke of being proud to be an American citizen coming from Slovenia and how she believes "Donald" has and will continue to improve America. She has been ignored and maligned by the hateful liberal news media, considered by them as being an unintelligent former model. Melania not been featured on any women's magazine covers. Vogue's Editor in Chief Anna Wintour said the reasons are political, they hate her husband. First Lady Michelle Obama was featured on covers of numerous women's magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Redbook, and Glamour, and but not Melania. It seems liberal ideological conformity has invaded the magazine industry too!

Alice Moreno

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

