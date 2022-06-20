Letter: TERRORIST - WELCOME

Our borders are open, come one, come all.
We have already welcomed 42 but we are not sure where they are.
I am sure there are many more who we call" got a ways.""
It will be easy for you to blend in
“The domestic terrorism caseload
has exploded” according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The greatest
terrorist threat we face here in the U.S. is from what are, in effect, lone
actors. Because they act alone and move quickly from radicalization to action"
Do not worry. If you are caught by our defunded police
we have many DA's who are soft on crime and will let you make bail.
Weapons, such as the AR 15 are easily obtained and can do maximum damage
to our many soft targets.
Recently , an Iraqi man accused of having ties to ISIS was plotting to
assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to an FBI
search-warrant application. Such arrest are very rare
So come on in. Our Government welcomes you.
Thomas McGorray
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.