Letter: TERRORIST - WELCOME

Our borders are open, come one, come all.

We have already welcomed 42 but we are not sure where they are.

I am sure there are many more who we call" got a ways.""

It will be easy for you to blend in

“The domestic terrorism caseload

has exploded” according to FBI Director Christopher Wray. “The greatest

terrorist threat we face here in the U.S. is from what are, in effect, lone

actors. Because they act alone and move quickly from radicalization to action"

Do not worry. If you are caught by our defunded police

we have many DA's who are soft on crime and will let you make bail.

Weapons, such as the AR 15 are easily obtained and can do maximum damage

to our many soft targets.

Recently , an Iraqi man accused of having ties to ISIS was plotting to

assassinate former President George W. Bush, according to an FBI

search-warrant application. Such arrest are very rare

So come on in. Our Government welcomes you.

Thomas McGorray

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

