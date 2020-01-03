Letter: Terry Bracy, We Need You Back!
Letter: Terry Bracy, We Need You Back!

Re: the Dec. 23 article "In order to preserve our democracy, reforms are needed."

I want to encourage Bracy to re-up his services as campaign manager for one of our current Presidential candidates. His common sense solutions to tax and elections reforms, worker displacement, mandatory 2 yr. military or civilian public service for youth, and reigning in military spending for endless conflicts are logical antidotes for our current political problems.

Alas, he also explained why we have "met the enemy, and he is us": only one third of Americans can currently identify the three branches of our federal government and half of Americans cannot name our current Vice-President. Know I'm preaching to the choir, because you're the ones reading the newspaper. However, without vision (and education), the people will perish. We as concerned citizens need to think about what we can individually and corporately do to mitigate this problem, and then ACT.

Barbara Reuter

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

