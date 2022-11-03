Letter: Test scores for US kids show historic setbacks

Re: the Oct. 25 article "Test scores for US kids show historic setbacks."

The Daily Star front page reports that test scores for US kids show historic setbacks. Democrat readers are shocked to learn that their demands to shut down public schools during the pandemic produced this result and their left-wing media is now demanding a "national conversation".

We had that conversation two years ago. We thoughtful conservatives wrote our letters stating that Covid is like flu for children of ages below late high school years but you weren't listening. We said that you were robbing our youngest of both essential academics and socialization but you weren’t listening.

Our schools are not failing us, you Democrats are. Are you listening now?

Jeffrey McConnell

West side