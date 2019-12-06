In Iran-Contra, LTC Oliver North testified before Congress in his Class A uniform! LTC Vindman testified in the current US Army equivalent uniform. I don't understand why LTC Vindman is criticized. LTC North, at the time of his testimony was in a very similar NSC assignment as LTC Vindman is in today. No reason to get upset about how LTC Vindman was dressed at his testimony. To quote a famous White House employee,"Get Over it!"
Norman Patten
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.