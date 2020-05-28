Letter: Testing Covid-19 differently

The number of COVID-19 cases has generally been declining for the past month. We have peaked, but that does not indicate that we can stop testing. Everywhere, experts constantly emphasize the need for more testing, but what many experts miss is where we need to concentrate our testing.
Currently, testing is mainly focused in hospitals for those who are demonstrating strong symptoms. Oftentimes, doctors are almost certain that these patients have contracted the virus and just use the tests to confirm their suspicions.
Hence, we must also test all contacts of those who have already tested positive. These individuals have a higher likelihood of having COVID-19, but many of them may be asymptomatic.
In a perfect world, we would be able to test all people and isolate all who are infected. But given the constraints of current testing, we must now transition into testing contacts of those who are already ill. This novel method may give us some hope in stemming the spread of COVID-19.
Wesley Peng
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
