Letter: Testing?
Letter: Testing?

I heard him. The Hoaxer-in-chief said it clearly. The USA has the largest number of COVID-19 cases BECAUSE we are testing more people. He said that if we did not test that many people we would not have that many cases of COVID-19. Because if we did not test that many people we would not know who was positive and who was not. Could not be clearer. It follows, that without that many people being tested we would not have had almost 80,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Those deaths would have been caused by serious ailments. Perhaps cancer. Heart disease. Ingrown toe-nails. Psoriasis.

Kenneth Haber

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

