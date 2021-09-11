Letter: Texas Abortion Ban

I have been a healthcare professional for 50 years and have seen many things change over the years .
One of the things I have seen come to fruition was a woman’s right to a safe abortion .
I have also seen what happens when an unwanted pregnancy turns into an unwanted child. More and more we read of the terrible abuses children suffer. Unwanted and unloved, neglected and helpless, they often become wards of an already overburdened child protection agency.
I know the emphasis is being placed on the unborn, but are we giving any thought to the results of the many children that will ultimately suffer.
Gaye Bruni
Northeast side
