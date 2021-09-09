 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas' Abortion Law
Letter: Texas' Abortion Law

The September 8 Op Ed "Texas bill looks like Fugitive Slave Act" is right on. I'll offer another comparison. The provision for "citizen enforcement", i.e. neighbors spying on neighbors, is reminiscent of Nazi Germany.

William Thornton

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

