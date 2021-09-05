 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas abortion law
Letter: Texas abortion law

As we worry about what the Taliban will do in Afghanistan, it seems to me the Taliban just took over Texas.

I find it morbidly ironic that the party having tantrums over “individual rights” just omitted half the population from our rights, while imposing on all women the religious beliefs of some. And do you think the Texas state legislature made Texans and the father financially responsible for paying each woman forced into a high-risk event $285,000 to raise an unwanted fetus?

Or maybe this is the final rendition of Margaret Atwood’s classic made real. If the Supreme Court doesn’t act against this, then women in Republican states passing such laws need to withhold sex (Surprisingly effective in making change; check the facts), and take to the streets!

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side

