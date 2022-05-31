Letter: Texas school shooting

We are all reeling from the Texas Elementary School shooting. 19 4th graders and 2 teachers were massacred. As I listen to the various public officials report on the tragedy I am struck by a recurring omission. The 18 year old shooter was the first victim.

A friend of the shooter reported that he had a speech impediment, was ruthlessly bullied for years, and his mother was a drug addict. There is never an excuse or even a viable reason to murder people, especially young children. His young friend was horrified but he told the reporter that the shooter needed love.

Can you even imagine the pain the shooter lived with every single day since he was a young child? Do you know how much it hurts to be bullied and even your own mother doesn't care?

I want to know why his teachers, his neighbors, the parents of his few friends didn't notice his pain? It's too easy to say we saw no indications that he was capable of doing something like this. I want to know why didn't you notice?? Why didn't you help the poor boy years ago?? So easy to think it wasn't any of your business but it damn sure was!! Now we all pay the price. The parents of the dead children will never get over this and you shouldn't either. It's time to stand up and speak up. Children matter, every single one of them!

Susan Bump

Bisbee

