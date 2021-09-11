 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas Turns Back the Clock to the 1700s
It seems that the Republican Party has decided that women need to return to being chattel and subject to the rules that men lay down. It may be that some, but not all members of the both political parties have a personal or religious objection to abortion. The majority of voters in the U.S. favor Roe v Wade and the freedom that it gives women to control their own bodies. Abortion is not something new and has been practiced for hundreds of years. The major advance we have seen is the use of modern medical practices which assure the safety of the woman. The GOP in Texas, Arizona, and other states have decided that a small group of legislators has the right to tell the majority how to think and act. If you are a woman you should be outraged that your freedoms are being usurped for no reason other than politics. Everyone in Arizona should see the parallel with the Taliban in Afghanistan and the legislators in Phoenix.

George Ball

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

