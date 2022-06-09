Letter: Texas Two-Step Avoiding Effective Response

The loss of life in the Tuesday Massacre at the Robb Elementary in Uvalde,Texas left us in a state of shock and disbelief. Once again, not withstanding the other senseless violence throughout our recent history leaving us with many questions of fact and fiction as politicians, law-enforcement authorities read a narrative that leaves one up in arms over the failure to respond by armed local police who were standing down and waiting for tactical support while loved ones listened to the sounds of a military-style rampage continue for more than one hour. This nightmare that is our history, mass shootings and incidents of violent crime in our country begs the question of who we are. What have we become when our children's lives are extinguished in a brutal moment. Where will this cultural divide will lead as we struggle for a place to call home. We've just got to get better at this. ...to find an America we can believe in and trust again.