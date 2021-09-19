Letter: Texas War Against Women

Texas Governor Abbott has decided that mask wearing is a personal choice and each person has a right to their own choices. Except, if you are a woman who is making the difficult decision on whether or not to terminate a pregnancy. Republicans who espouse less government intrusion in citizen's lives, apparently do not consider interfering in a woman's right to choose, a government intrusion. These lawmakers only want a birth to happen. No one has ever offered prenatal care, care for the child after birth, including schooling, getting enough to eat, or even if the household that the baby will come home to is safe. There are people who wring their hands worrying if Muslims will institute sharia law in the US. Well, don't look now. But Texas has already instituted its own version of sharia law. These actions are shameful and shows how many on the right will go so far as to use an embryo for political purposes.
Ilene Scannell
Northeast side
