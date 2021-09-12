 Skip to main content
Letter: Texas you don't scare me...
Letter: Texas you don't scare me...

Had my womb removed this past year.

Texas…You don’t scare me!

I must admit, I’m very ready to give you back to Mexico.

Years ago, Sam Houston did us no favors.

P.S. – I’m 80.

Sue Thompson

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

