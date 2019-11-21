I’ve been a student of American history and politics from my childhood during FDR's presidency. I am firmly convinced that Donald J. Trump is utterly unfit to hold the office of President or any other position of public trust. I believe that his inability to discharge the powers and duties of his office faithfully and rationally calls for application of provisions of the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. It is only because Vice President Pence and a majority of the principal officers of the executive departments fail to recognize and act upon the provisions of the Amendment that the current inquiries by the House of Representatives into possible impeachable offenses by the President have been undertaken. It is a shortcoming of the Amendment that those officials charged with responsibility for judging the President incompetent all owe their positions to him and seem for the most part to consider loyalty to him a higher duty than fidelity to the Constitution. God save the United States of America.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
