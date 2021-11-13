Letter: Thank God for Veterans!

We watched "The Faith of My Fathers," the story of Senator John McCain's imprisonment in Vietnam. Thank God for Senator McCain. He was a man of strong convictions, valor, and honor; of boldness and strength to stand for what is right even in the midst of terrible torture and cruel treatment!
Thank God for our military: the men and women now serving and those who have served in the past--our veterans! They serve at great personal costs, sacrifices, and risks to themselves and their families to secure our freedom!
To those serving in the military now and to those who have served: "THANK YOU!"
You deserve our honor, respect, and a heart-felt thank you for serving us and our country!
Rebecca Fuchser
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.