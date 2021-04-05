 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank Goodness for AZ's Blue Senators!
Letter: Thank Goodness for AZ's Blue Senators!

It’s horrifying to watch state leaders in Arizona refuse to lead. From horrific bills that ban environmental protection and stymie expanding access to solar and other clean energy sources to a downright refusal to take the Covid-19 pandemic seriously, it’s clear that the Republican-led state legislature is not looking out for Arizona’s or Arizonans’ best interests.

That's why I’m so optimistic for our two democratic senators. I cried tears of joy when we elected Mark Kelly. I’m so excited that he and Senator Sinema are going to work on issues that matter.

One that has been a specter lurking over my entire life is climate change. I’m hopeful, with the slim margin in Congress and a Democrat in the White House, that we make meaningful change for the environment where Republicans would (and have) let us all suffer for the sake of their reelection bids.

I support Senators Kelly’s and Sinema’s commitment to clean energy and to addressing climate change.

Leigh Moyer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Catch the latest in Opinion

