Letter: Thank you, Anti-vaxxers!
Letter: Thank you, Anti-vaxxers!

As I write this, my wife is in a local hospital awaiting transfer to a Tucson hospital that can perform a life saving operation. This is the third day of waiting because the hospitals are overflowing with COVID patients. Most of the covid patients have not been vaccinated. Some are children too young for shots and others who are physical compromised and cannot be vaccinated, they should get the care they need.

I do not care if the unvaccinated bring Covid home to their parents, grandparents, or children. But now you have endangered my wife of 57 years. Why should you be given precious beds in the hospital for you lack of concern for others? The triage people should only give you a cot in the parking lot.

William Hewes

Benson

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

