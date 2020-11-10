Letter: Thank you Brave Poll Workers

Appreciation of our diligent poll workers needs to be expressed loud and clear. In spite of a record number of mail in ballots, which required more involved processing, they have persisted in spite of the long hours, the hardships placed on their families, some workers making the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to COVID through their work exposure. Our hearts go out to them and their families, for unrelenting efforts to produce the fair, legitimate elections that Arizonans and all Americans deserve. At last, we have a decent winner, winner, winner, and inevitably, a loser, loser, LOSER! YOU'RE FIRED!
James Torrey
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
