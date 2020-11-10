 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you Brave Poll Workers
Appreciation of our diligent poll workers needs to be expressed loud and clear. In spite of a record number of mail in ballots, which required more involved processing, they have persisted in spite of the long hours, the hardships placed on their families, some workers making the ultimate sacrifice of their lives to COVID through their work exposure. Our hearts go out to them and their families, for unrelenting efforts to produce the fair, legitimate elections that Arizonans and all Americans deserve. At last, we have a decent winner, winner, winner, and inevitably, a loser, loser, LOSER! YOU'RE FIRED!

James Torrey

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

