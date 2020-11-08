 Skip to main content
Letter: Thank you election & poll workers, and Bidin ahead
Thank-you to all of the many people who have been working for the recorder or election office and at the polls on, especially to all of you who volunteered or worked temporarily. Often this work is thankless so I want to let you all know how much you are appreciated, regardless of your party or politics - you helped the wheels of Democracy move forward. And, as I write this on Thursday morning, to my fellow citizens who want to see a Biden presidency, Biden is significantly ahead in both popular vote and electoral numbers. And so, to quote Dan Pfeiffer, a former aide to President Obama, "Biden is winning, act like it" (AP). The past four years have shown us how much behavior matters - even if we didn't get all we may have hoped for, we can behave and support our leader in a positive direction for, not just America, but the world.

Sonja Stupel

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

