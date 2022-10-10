 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank you Fitz!

As an Irish descendent (2nd generation), I too feel conflicted when viewing Queen Elizabeth’s burial. My grandfather, Patrick McGoldrick, was taken prisoner at age 16 from Galway and after 3 brutal years in a British prison he was unshackled as they kicked him onboard a ship for Ellis Island. Patrick had no formal education, could not own land, but was handed a rifle at age 15 by the IRA. He fought till captured. He rode the rails to San Francisco, CA. Patrick prospered after the 1906 SF earthquake as a hod carrier rebuilding San Francisco! His son a member of SFPD, his granddaughter a CA teacher, and his great & great grandchildren all college educated. A good ending for a man who spoke to many SF organizations about freeing Ireland. He would end his speeches with a wink saying: “They couldn’t kill me”. Patrick died in 1959 at age 87. To quote George Harrison, I’ll end with his song: “And That’s The Way It Goes”. Amen.

Patricia O’Neill

Southeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

