 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you, Herschel Walker!

  • Comments

Herschel Walker might be an incoherent liar, but he's done the country a service. He peeled off the thin veneer of Republican false piety about abortion, confirming what Democrats have always assumed: It’s not about saving babies; it’s about Republican power. The party seeking to outlaw abortions, imprison doctors who perform them and force preteens to bear incest babies, adores Walker, a zero-exceptions advocate (except for women he's impregnated). The Georgia Senatorial candidate, who lies about everything from his high-school class ranking to the number of out-of-wedlock kids he forgot to mention, apparently pressured two ex-girlfriends to abort his progeny - and paid $700 to one who did. Have Republicans denounced him as a hypocritical murderer? Of course not, because what matters is Republican control of the Senate. So knock it off with your pro-life “principles.’’ Walker proves you don’t have any.

Jake Jacobs

People are also reading…

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News