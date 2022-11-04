Letter: Thank you, Herschel Walker!

Herschel Walker might be an incoherent liar, but he's done the country a service. He peeled off the thin veneer of Republican false piety about abortion, confirming what Democrats have always assumed: It’s not about saving babies; it’s about Republican power. The party seeking to outlaw abortions, imprison doctors who perform them and force preteens to bear incest babies, adores Walker, a zero-exceptions advocate (except for women he's impregnated). The Georgia Senatorial candidate, who lies about everything from his high-school class ranking to the number of out-of-wedlock kids he forgot to mention, apparently pressured two ex-girlfriends to abort his progeny - and paid $700 to one who did. Have Republicans denounced him as a hypocritical murderer? Of course not, because what matters is Republican control of the Senate. So knock it off with your pro-life “principles.’’ Walker proves you don’t have any.