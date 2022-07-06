Letter: Thank you, January 6 Committee, for revelations.

The Constitution states Treason is “(1) ‘levying war’ against the United States; OR (2) ‘adhering to [the] enemies [of the United States], giving them aid and comfort.’” If former President Trump’s 2020 election actions, including knowingly betraying supporters by planting lies, getting people to “fight,” encouraging storming of the capitol and aiding the planning of it, plus overtly accepting attempts to hang Vice President Pence aren’t treasonous, what is? What is worse than cancerous enemies from within?

Arizona Republican officials collaborated, creating lists of false electors to overthrow a presidential election. Is that not treason, war against our Republic? Who, besides Rep. Biggs, requested a Presidential pardon? Who else in Congress assisted planning, action? Who in PACS helped finance treasonous acts?

May severest sentences be served by all of them. May convictions reset governance, finance, and reporting to highest standards, reminding others: Lust for power sickens a country, drags it into filth: Lies. Corruption. Decay. There must be consequences! May convictions help bring our country back to health.

Nancy Jacques

Northeast side