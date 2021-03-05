Letter: Thank you Joe Biden

The border was in order and secure, gas prices were stable and heading down. And then we elected you and your wise masters to guide us.
In the days since you came to unite and lead us and unite us. The border is a mess, gas prices have risen from $2.09 to $2.99 and more. Thanks President Joe Biden!
Such a great Uniter and so popular!
Double masks and Neanderthals!
“I’m ready to take questions” but my masters aren’t ready to turn me loose with the press.
No Press conference, no State of the Union & how many days into your administration ?
Dismantle the border wall while building the Capital wall.
The most popular landslide President in history (more votes than Barack) has to protect himself and his popular House and Senate from the public who elected them.
Our Capital and Peoples House looks like Maduro’s Capital. Walls & Concertina wire.
Where is the Mainstream Media and holding truth to power ?
The Alarm is being silenced !
Rich Barnes
East side