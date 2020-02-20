Letter: Thank you Pres. Trump for halting the flood of Central Americans

Last February, Central Americans (CAs) were flooding across the border. The Border Patrol (BP) arrested a group of 325 near Lukeville for illegally entering the country, walking through "vehicle barriers" on the border. 150 were children, 30 were unaccompanied. For fiscal year 2019, BP saw a 300% increase in family units, i.e., CAs, apprehended with 70 groups of 100 or more. Also in 2019, the BP had 977,000 apprehensions on the SW border, mainly CAs, an 88% increase. Immigration detention facilities were over crowded beyond capacity, many CAs were released into the public. Most asylum claims filed by CAs were denied. In 2018 Immigration judges denied 65% of asylum claims. Democrats in Congress refused to acknowledge the border emergency and liberal federal judges made rulings against Pres. Trump's immigration policies. So Trump pressured Mexico into halting CAs crossing from Guatemala. He enacted the asylum related Migration Protection Protocols, aka "Remain in Mexico", and landed a "safe third country" asylum deal with Guatemala. Pres. Trump ended the CA flood!
David Burford
Northwest side
