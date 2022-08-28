 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thank You President Biden

We now have a Real President that is steering Our Country in the Right Direction. Thank You Joseph R. Biden !

No more having to be embarrassed on the Worlds Stage. No more Corporate Giveaways and Unfair Tax Breaks. We have a Real Leader now, not a Cartoon Character.

Our Economy has Grown, Unemployment rate keeps dropping, and our Country is Recovering from the Trump Years.

Other recent accomplishments include an Infrastructure Deal and rejoining the Paris Climate Accord. We are now respected again in the World.

Let us move forward, and erase the Stain of Past

David Keating

Northeast side

